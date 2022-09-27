[Album Review] An ode to the ‘90s: Xiumin’s ‘Brand New’ is a retro delight

One thing K-pop fans, or listeners who love Korean music in general, haven’t heard much of and enjoyed in the past few years is retro K-pop. Younger music aficionados may not know much about this genre, but songs from those earlier times had catchy melodies that were easy on the ears and simply fun to listen to on repeat.

That’s what Xiumin of boy band Exo hopes to do with his first-ever solo musical project, “Brand New,” which was released on Monday evening. As a singer who grew up listening to retro music, Xiumin’s new album is a loving ode to the ’90s, full of nostalgic delight and paying tribute to one of the richest chapters in musical history.

The opener of the album is the titular “Brand New,” which has an old-school vibe with an addictive hook that goes: “Let it loose, let it loose.” The catchy hook rings throughout the three-minute track.

As the title suggests, Xiumin hoped to show a “new” side of himself with his first official musical project, which is clearly different from Xiumin of Exo. The song lyrics show his determination to reveal a new side of himself to his beloved fans, Exo-L.

“Brand New” is carried by his smooth vocal timbre, which makes listeners glide on the nostalgic ’90s melodies. Xiumin deserves a nod for branching out to a different side of himself. If Exo’s music was mostly based on frenzied beats that matched well with powerful choreography, Xiumin’s title track had a soft touch, with a pinch of brass melodies.