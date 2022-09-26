Hybe to transform Busan into theme park for BTS fans for ‘The City’ project

Celebrating BTS' upcoming concert in Busan in support of the city’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo, Hybe, the K-pop powerhouse behind the boy band, will turn the port city into a BTS-themed park through its special project.

“BTS ‘Yet to Come’ The City in Busan,” or simply “The City,” will turn Busan into an immersive festival site for fans visiting the city for BTS’ upcoming concert, the K-pop agency said via the fan community platform Weverse on Monday.

Busan is the second venue for Hybe to launch “The City” project, following the one held in Las Vegas in April. It is the entertainment firm’s effort to provide various experiences to the concertgoers in celebration of the global sensation’s free concert.

The upcoming project in Busan will kick off at Haeundae LCT The Sharp on Oct. 5 by throwing “2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof,” the exhibition that offers an expansive look over the boy band’s nine-year career.

Official products, which will be manufactured under the theme of BTS’ Busan concert, will be available at Lotte Department Store Busan Main Store and Lotte World Mall in Seoul starting on Oct. 7. Items will range from apparel and fashion accessories to props. Some products will be sold exclusively at the Busan store.

Lotte World Adventure Busan will turn into a BTS-themed amusement park, where the seven-member act’s songs will be played and the park’s signature Lorry Castle will be lit up in purple between Oct. 14-31.

A multimedia show featuring special effects including lasers and fireworks will run every night at the amusement park, while purple-themed special foods and beverages will be sold as well. After-party events will be held on Saturday and Sunday nights to continue the concert’s pleasant vibe.

Five hotels in Busan, including Paradise Hotel Busan, Grand Josun Busan, Park Hyatt Busan and Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach, will offer special packages, allowing visitors to have specially collaborated souvenirs, take photos at BTS photo zones and enjoy BTS-inspired food and beverage at the accommodations.

Meanwhile, the K-pop septet is set to hold its "'Yet to Come’ in Busan" concert at the Asiad Main Stadium in Busan. Hybe anticipates the event to attract around 60,000 concertgoers to Busan, with 10 million watching online. An in-person live broadcast called “Live Play” will be streamed at Busan Port International Passenger Terminal’s outdoor parking lot and a special stage at Haeundae Beach.