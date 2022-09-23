Yoon to hold summit with Trudeau to strengthen economic cooperation

President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive at Pearson International Airport in Toronto, Canada on Thursday (local time) and shake hands with welcoming figures. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol is scheduled to hold a summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday in Ottawa, Canada, during the last stop of his five-night, seven-day trip, with a focus on strengthening economic cooperation.

The bilateral summit is the first since President Yoon's inauguration at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Madrid, Spain, in late June.

The two countries' leaders will discuss ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including key mineral supply chains and artificial intelligence, and enhance bilateral cooperation on the North Korean nuclear issue. It is also expected that the agenda of the talks will include expanding human exchanges between Korea and Canada.

The two leaders will also discuss practical ways to strengthen their strategic partnership further to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

President Yoon left New York on Thursday afternoon and arrived in Toronto, Canada. He met with experts such as Geoffrey Hinton, a master of AI at the University of Toronto, to discuss ways to cooperate on AI technology.

Canada is considered a leading country in the field of artificial intelligence.

"When Korea and Canada cooperate, we expect to make a new leap in the field of artificial intelligence," Yoon said. "The government will actively support cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence between the two countries in the future."