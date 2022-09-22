 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

KEF chief, European Parliament delegation discuss green drive

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 22, 2022 - 17:30       Updated : Sept 22, 2022 - 17:31
Sohn Kyung-shik (fifth from left, front row), chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, poses with Maria Castillo Fernandez (second from left, front row), ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, and European Parliament committee members on industry, research and energy applaud at a luncheon welcoming their visit to Seoul on Thursday. (KEF)
Sohn Kyung-shik (fifth from left, front row), chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, poses with Maria Castillo Fernandez (second from left, front row), ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, and European Parliament committee members on industry, research and energy applaud at a luncheon welcoming their visit to Seoul on Thursday. (KEF)

The head of the Korea Enterprises Federation has met a delegation from the European Parliament to stress the need for bolstering cooperation between European Union and South Korea amid the supply chain crisis and inflation risks.

"Korea and the EU are mutually important trade and investment partners. Even during the pandemic, we saw the most trade and investment ever based on the free trade agreement held between Korea and EU last year,” said KEF Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik at a luncheon held to welcome members of the Industry, Research and Energy committee at the European Parliament.

Emphasizing state-wide drive for green industries both by Korea and the EU, Sohn said he expects to see strong cooperation in electric vehicles, secondary batteries, biotechnology and healthcare industries.

"Korean companies are developing low-carbon and eco-friendly technologies and expanding investments in renewable energy," said Sohn.

"KEF’s ESG management committee is supporting industries’ eco-friendly management policies and communicating actively with the government."

 



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114