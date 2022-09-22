KEF chief, European Parliament delegation discuss green drive

Sohn Kyung-shik (fifth from left, front row), chairman of the Korea Enterprises Federation, poses with Maria Castillo Fernandez (second from left, front row), ambassador of the European Union to South Korea, and European Parliament committee members on industry, research and energy applaud at a luncheon welcoming their visit to Seoul on Thursday. (KEF)

The head of the Korea Enterprises Federation has met a delegation from the European Parliament to stress the need for bolstering cooperation between European Union and South Korea amid the supply chain crisis and inflation risks.

"Korea and the EU are mutually important trade and investment partners. Even during the pandemic, we saw the most trade and investment ever based on the free trade agreement held between Korea and EU last year,” said KEF Chairman Sohn Kyung-shik at a luncheon held to welcome members of the Industry, Research and Energy committee at the European Parliament.

Emphasizing state-wide drive for green industries both by Korea and the EU, Sohn said he expects to see strong cooperation in electric vehicles, secondary batteries, biotechnology and healthcare industries.

"Korean companies are developing low-carbon and eco-friendly technologies and expanding investments in renewable energy," said Sohn.

"KEF’s ESG management committee is supporting industries’ eco-friendly management policies and communicating actively with the government."