 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Visa applications open for additional 10,000 foreign E-9 workers

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept 20, 2022 - 18:28       Updated : Sept 20, 2022 - 18:36
Ministry of Employment and Labor of Korea (Yonhap)
Ministry of Employment and Labor of Korea (Yonhap)

The South Korean government has started receiving application from foreign workers who hope to work here on a nonprofessional employment visa.

From Sept. 19-29, workers are able to apply for a nonprofessional employment E-9 visa via the Employment Permit System, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

This is in line with the ministry’s decision on Aug. 31 to raise the total quota of E-9 visas by 10,000 this year, from 59,000 to 69,000. The job additions were made in an attempt to mitigate the labor shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the increased 10,000, 6,800 will go toward manufacturing, 1,230 to farming, 610 to fisheries and 360 to construction. The remaining 1,000 is to be flexible.

The application can be submitted at regional job centers across the country or via the official EPS website.

Under the EPS, those who take a job position will be allowed to stay in South Korea for three years. At the employer’s request, the period can be extended to five years.

The government has simplified visa procedures and taken other measures, including increasing air routes, to increase the supply of foreign workers.

Preparing to welcome more immigrant workers, the ministry will overhaul the rights protection system for foreign workers. The ministry is working on stricter qualifications and liability of employers while planning to check 1,500 workplaces that employ foreign workers in October and November.

More information can be found at the EPS website.



By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114