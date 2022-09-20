SCI Information, CrePASS Solution to create new credit rating model

From left: SCI Information Service CEO Lim Dong-hun, SCI Information Service President Moon Jae-woo and CrePASS Solution CEO Kim Min-jung pose for a picture after signing a memorandum of understanding on Friday at SCI Information Service's headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul. (SCI Information Service)

SCI Information Service and CrePASS Solution signed a new partnership on Friday to boost business cooperation and create a new credit rating model for the financially marginalized.

Under the partnership, the two South Korean credit rating agencies will seek synergy by combining SCI Information Services’ accumulated credit information and CrePASS Solution’s alternative information methodologies.

Their new planned credit rating model, in particular, aims to help people who have difficulty getting their credit ratings to be better evaluated such as young adults, homemakers, small-business owners and foreign nationals.

The two firms also pledged to seek a shift toward a more consumer-based system from the current supplier-based one, while offering different credit rating services for different sectors.

“We will ramp up efforts to discover our client’s true credit hidden in data,” said SCI Information Service CEO Lim Dong-hun. “We will take the lead in forming a new credit rating standard that embraces marginalized financial customers while controlling the risks facing financial companies.”

CrePASS Solution CEO Kim Min-jung echoed the view, saying, “Our goal is to create a new credit rating that helps reduce financial alienation and seek a more sustainable microfinance.”