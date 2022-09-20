 Back To Top
National

PM urges preparedness to deal with potential double epidemic of COVID-19, flu

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 20, 2022 - 11:08       Updated : Sept 20, 2022 - 11:08
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday called for thorough preparedness to deal with a potential double epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu, with health authorities warning the specter of a "twindemic."

The government should "prepare thoroughly for the possibility of simultaneous outbreaks of the flu and COVID-19," Han told a Cabinet meeting.

Han urged people to get influenza vaccines, saying vaccines could effectively lessen the danger of a double epidemic of COVID-19 and the flu.

Health authorities have issued an advisory over a possible seasonal influenza outbreak across the country, the first of its kind since 2019, amid growing concerns of a "twindemic."

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) requested child care facilities, schools and nursing facilities strengthen influenza prevention and management schemes.

The KDCA plans to begin administering seasonal flu shots to high-risk groups -- children aged 6 months through 13 years old, pregnant mothers and seniors over 65 -- this week at some 20,000 hospitals and medical facilities nationwide. (Yonhap)

