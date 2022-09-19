[Herald Interview] Miss Bhutan shares story of coming out, self-love

Tashi Choden, a Bhutanese social media influencer who was crowned this year’s Miss Bhutan, was 15 when she first realized she was "different."

“I first came out as a bisexual person to my friends, but soon realized that my affection tilted more towards women,” Choden, now 23, told The Korea Herald in an exclusive interview. “After doing some research on gender identities, I found out that I was a genderfluid lesbian.”

Being gender-fluid means that one’s gender identity or expression is not fixed. According to his or her relational or psychological state, a gender-fluid person might identify as a woman one day and a man the next.

Last year, she shared her sexual orientation and gender identity with her family and the public, and is now considered by many to be the small Himalayan country’s first openly gay or lesbian celebrity.

Having started modeling at 15, by last year she had already established herself as a fashion icon and social media influencer in Bhutan, collaborating with fashion magazines and beauty brands on various platforms and appearing in fashion shows. Choden has more than 26,000 followers on Instagram.

It took several months for her family to accept who she is, she said.

At first she received “very strong reactions” from family members who are conservative and religious. “It was important for them to be part of my coming-out process, so I gave them some time to understand my sexual orientation.”

The decision to join the Miss Bhutan competition as a lesbian contestant came from her long-standing desire to become a positive role model for young sexual minorities. Self-acceptance is the biggest message she wanted to convey to them.

“When I was young, I wished I had someone who could comfort me and tell me that there’s nothing wrong about being homosexual,” she said. “If you don’t accept yourself for who you truly are, how could you expect acceptance from others? Self-love starts from self-acceptance.”

Coming out publicly and joining the pageant came amid a remarkable shift in the country’s attitude toward same-sex relationships.

Homosexuality used to be a crime in the Buddhist country, as its penal code criminalized “unnatural sex,” widely interpreted as gay sex. A revision that abolishes the ban passed the parliament in 2020 and was signed into law by the country’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck in March last year.