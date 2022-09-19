 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

PM urges tight vigilance against Typhoon Nanmadol

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 19, 2022 - 09:35       Updated : Sept 19, 2022 - 09:35
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) presides over a meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, to discuss measures to make thorough preparations against Typhoon Nanmadol and minimize possible damage in areas that the typhoon, the 14th this season, could hit. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) presides over a meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, to discuss measures to make thorough preparations against Typhoon Nanmadol and minimize possible damage in areas that the typhoon, the 14th this season, could hit. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday called for the highest vigilance against the potential impact of the approaching powerful Typhoon Nanmadol.

Han made the remarks as he presided over a meeting with related officials to check the country's preparedness, with the typhoon projected to hit the nation's southeastern part later in the day.

Han said Monday morning would be the "critical moment of the typhoon," warning that the typhoon was approaching South Korea with strong rain and wind.

The government will "mobilize all available resources in the event of an emergency recovery situation," Han said.

The government has tightened up anti-disaster readiness by putting itself into official emergency mode. Passenger ships and flights have been suspended in southern parts of the country likely to be affected by the typhoon, with authorities restricting access to major mountain parks, like Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114