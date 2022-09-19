PM urges tight vigilance against Typhoon Nanmadol

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R) presides over a meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Monday, to discuss measures to make thorough preparations against Typhoon Nanmadol and minimize possible damage in areas that the typhoon, the 14th this season, could hit. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday called for the highest vigilance against the potential impact of the approaching powerful Typhoon Nanmadol.

Han made the remarks as he presided over a meeting with related officials to check the country's preparedness, with the typhoon projected to hit the nation's southeastern part later in the day.

Han said Monday morning would be the "critical moment of the typhoon," warning that the typhoon was approaching South Korea with strong rain and wind.

The government will "mobilize all available resources in the event of an emergency recovery situation," Han said.

The government has tightened up anti-disaster readiness by putting itself into official emergency mode. Passenger ships and flights have been suspended in southern parts of the country likely to be affected by the typhoon, with authorities restricting access to major mountain parks, like Mount Halla on the southern resort island of Jeju. (Yonhap)