[Temple to Table] Food that help one attain the way: Mushrooms and green peppers

To go forth and become a monk is not a trivial matter. Its purpose is neither to seek bodily comfort nor to be warmly clothed and fully fed, nor to seek honor and wealth.

Rather, its purpose is to escape the cycle of birth and death, to sever one’s affections, to walk in the bright wisdom of the Buddha and to save sentient beings by showing them the way out of the threefold world.

Baru gongyang, the monastic communal meal, is a Buddhist practice that promotes solemnity and pensiveness.

Each one of us is different in the way we have lived, as well as our appearance and surrounding environment. Therefore, even in preparing a vegetable dish, our own ideas and habits are added to it, while generous consideration for others and the community are lacking. Thus, we should get rid of stubbornness and the concept of self; we should put others ahead of ourselves and use good sense and wisdom when preparing food.

