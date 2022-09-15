 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

NFT to be made available on Samsung's smart TVs

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 14:26       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 14:26
ArtToken's NFT platform is displayed on a Samsung smart TV at IFA 2022. (ArtToken)
ArtToken's NFT platform is displayed on a Samsung smart TV at IFA 2022. (ArtToken)

Digital art platform ArtToken said Thursday it has partnered with Samsung Electronics to provide non-fungible token art contents on Samsung’s smart televisions.

Customers will now be able to purchase, store and view NFT artworks from home through Samsung’s smart televisions. ArtToken’s NFT platform will be connected to Samsung’s smart hub through a smart TV application, the company said.

The app was showcased at Europe’s largest home appliances tech show IFA 2022, held in Berlin between Sept. 2 and 6.

“The best way to simply display a TV’s technological superiority is to realistically express natural landscapes or artworks digitally,” said a Samsung official.

“We decided to include the NFT art platform as we thought adding a premium image to artworks would be the most effective way to market expensive premium TVs,” the official added.

“ArtToken’s new NFT TV app, which was developed based on Samsung’s expanded Smart Things platform, is an innovative solution which allows consumers to enjoy NFTs in a new and more open way while expanding TV use as a personalized multi-device experience,” said ArtToken CEO Hong Ji-sook.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114