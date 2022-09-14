Jeju peace forum explores ways to tackle geopolitical challenges, climate change

The 17th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity kicks off in Jeju at International Convention Center Jeju on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

The 17th Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity kicked off in Jeju on Wednesday to address and explore ways to tackle major global challenges such as the intensifying US-China rivalry, the Ukraine crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

Under the theme, “Beyond Conflict, Towards Peace: Coexistence and Cooperation,” the three-day forum has invited world-class leaders, government officials and experts of various sectors to the International Convention Center Jeju to share insights and to promote global cooperation.

Among the participants are President of East Timor Jose Ramos-Horta, recipient of the 1996 Nobel Peace Prize, and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

During the opening ceremony to be held Thursday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo will deliver a congratulatory speech via video, and Jeju Governor Oh Young-hun will deliver opening remarks. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will also deliver a keynote speech.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin will hold a luncheon meeting with Hogan, a potential Republican Party presidential candidate, where he is expected to discuss ways to bolster cooperation with Maryland.

The forum consists of various sessions to address topics including geopolitical conflicts around the region, the post-pandemic world, the Ukraine crisis and climate change.

The event was first launched in 2001 to be held as a biennial forum. Over the years, the forum grew into a multilateral dialogue platform promoting regional peace and international cooperation, and has been held annually since 2011.



By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)