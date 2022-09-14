 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Shipyard KSOE bags W331.8w order for 2 vehicle carriers

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2022 - 11:31       Updated : Sept 14, 2022 - 11:31
This photo provided by HD Hyundai on Wednesday, shows a pure car & truck carrier built by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD Hyundai)
This photo provided by HD Hyundai on Wednesday, shows a pure car & truck carrier built by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (HD Hyundai)

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE), a major South Korean shipyard, said Wednesday it has clinched a 331.8 billion-won ($239 million) order to build two vehicle carriers for a Middle East-based shipper.

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the pure car & truck carriers powered by liquefied natural gas at its shipyard in Yeongam on the southwest coast, KSOE said in a regulatory filing.

The vehicle carriers will be delivered to the undisclosed shipping firm in stages by the second half of 2025, KSOE said.

KSOE has bagged $19.97 billion worth of orders to build 168 ships so far this year, or 114.5 percent of its yearly order target of $17.44 billion.

KSOE, a subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114