Coupang denies local reports on selling Coupang Eats

South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang released a statement on Tuesday dismissing local reports that it was planning on selling its food delivery service Coupang Eats.

“The rumor that we are selling Coupang Eats is groundless, and we have taken no measures to sell the service,” the company said in the statement.

Coupang “will respond firmly against the industry and press concerning the spread of any rumors and falsehood, taking legal action (if necessary),” it added.

The statement came after some local media reported that Coupang had been working to sell Coupang Eats for the past few months, and that it would soon send a proposal request. It also reported that large firms such as Lotte, Shinsegae and GS Retail were among the potential bidders.