Police station improves info for foreign crime victims

Seoul Mapo Police Station has printed out a leaflet to help foreigners who experience crimes in Korea.

The leaflet under the title "Promoting the Protection and Support System for Crime Victims" was created to help foreign residents and visitors here. According to the station, many foreign citizens are unaware about the state support they can receive when they are victims of crimes.

The leaflet is in English, French and Vietnamese, based on the population of foreign students and visitors in the district.

It includes various systems that can help victims of crime, such as crime-victim support police officers, counseling interpretation services, and personal protection systems.

Seoul Mapo Police Station plans to distribute the leaflets to universities, facilities for foreigners and to community centers in the Mapo district.