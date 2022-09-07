 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Blackpink ready to open new era with ‘Born Pink’

After phenomenal success of 'Pink Venom,' girl group looks to create a sensation with full LP

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept 7, 2022 - 15:10       Updated : Sept 7, 2022 - 15:11
Poster image for Blackpink’s new title track “Shut Down” (YG Entertainment)
Poster image for Blackpink’s new title track “Shut Down” (YG Entertainment)

Global K-pop sensation Blackpink is ready to open a new era of K-pop with its second LP, “Born Pink,” which hits global music platforms on Sept. 16.

On Wednesday, YG Entertainment released a poster emblazoned “Shut Down,” the title of its upcoming lead track.

“There’s a special form of intuition in the track and it also gives a mysterious ambiance. As the term ‘shut down’ is synonymous with the act of stopping an operation or activity, it makes us look forward to how Blackpink will unfold their stories, just like how they’ve captivated global listeners with their songs,” the company said via a press release.

The K-pop phenomenon is following up on “The Album,” released in 2020, which featured tracks like “Lovesick Girls” and “Ice Cream,” featuring Selena Gomez.

Between albums, Lisa and Rose branched out on their own with “Lalisa” and “R,” respectively. Ji-soo landed her first leading role in JTBC’s “Snowdrop” in 2021 and Jennie is set to make her acting debut in the upcoming HBO drama series “The Idol,” co-produced by the Weeknd, Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim.

On Aug. 19, the K-pop act made its way back to the music charts after a 22-month hiatus with “Pink Venom,” a prerelease single off the highly anticipated second full-length album.

Upon its release, the group’s frenzied hip-hop track topped the world’s largest streaming platform Spotify, landing atop the Daily Top Songs chart, becoming the first female K-pop act to achieve such a feat. The song also secured the highest spot on the platform’s Global Top 50 chart.
 
Girl group Blackpink (YG Entertainment)
Girl group Blackpink (YG Entertainment)

The new single enjoyed global popularity, nabbing No. 1 on iTunes Top Song charts in 69 regions across Asia, Oceania, South America and North America. "Pink Venom" also stayed atop the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts for two consecutive weeks, becoming the first K-pop female band to achieve the milestone.

Last month, Blackpink became the first female K-pop act to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards with “Pink Venom” and the fourth among all girl groups, following TLC, Spice Girls and Fifth Harmony. The group also took home the award for best metaverse performance for its in-game concert in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

After dropping the new LP, Blackpink will kick off its large-scale “Born Pink” world tour at Seoul’s KSPO Dome with two days of concerts on Oct. 15 and 16. The group will then head to the US for events in Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114