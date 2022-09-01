LG Innotek updates website as part of digital marketing scheme

LG Innotek employees look through the newly updated company website. (LG Innotek)
Electronic components manufacturer LG Innotek said Thursday it has restructured its website to improve consumer experience and to maximize customer satisfaction.
Visitors to the website can experience diverse contents ranging from technology, products, and recruitment information. Customers can subscribe to the company newsletter and may leave any questions they have about the company and its products.
The most notable addition, according to the company, is the website’s new virtual showroom which provides an interactive docent tour so customers can experience new products and technology.
The showroom also contains information on global seminars and exhibitions.
The company also added a section titled “Innovation” in which it introduces LG Innotek’s future technology such as connectivity, metaverse, and autonomous driving. Currently, the section is featuring the company’s autonomous driving and digital twin technologies. It introduces sensors and radars needed in realizing autonomous driving, and explains research done in AI and Big Data required in creating digital twins.
The new webpage also introduces LG Innotek’s ESG efforts, and its projects to go carbon neutral.
“Innovation in customer experience, achieved through the new homepage, will act as the driving force for growth as a B2B company,” said LG Innotek’s executive vice president Lee In-kyu. B2B companies refer to firms that sell its products to other corporates instead of individual customers.
“We will continue to carry out B2B optimized projects, focusing on data-based digital marketing,” he added.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)