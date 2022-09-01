 Back To Top
Business

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to serve as presidential envoy for World Expo bid

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2022 - 11:45       Updated : Sept 1, 2022 - 11:45
Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is seen entering the Seoul Central District Court to attend a court session on August 11. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will serve as a presidential envoy for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, a presidential official said Thursday.

Lee has been cited as among the top business executives joining the government's campaign to bring the event to the southeastern city.

"Regarding Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, I heard that we decided to send him as a special envoy for the hosting of the expo in Busan," the official told reporters.

Sources earlier said Lee is planning to visit Britain later this month to promote South Korea's bid to host the expo, while SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is expected to visit Japan this month for the same reason.

South Korea is competing with Italy and Saudi Arabia, and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023. (Yonhap)

