Samsung, SK group leaders likely to visit Britain, Japan to promote Busan World Expo bid

Samsung Electronics Co. Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (R) takes a selfie with an employee during a visit to the tech giant's campus in Suwon, 34 kilometers south of Seoul, on Monday, in this photo provided by the company. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Top executives of the Samsung and SK groups are expected to visit Britain and Japan this month to promote South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southern city of Busan, sources said Thursday.

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is reportedly planning to visit Britain later this month after the appointment of Britain's new prime minister.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won is expected to visit Japan this month also as part of the government's World Expo bid campaign.

Talks are reportedly under way for Lee and Chey to meet with the prime ministers of respective nations. The Seoul government is reportedly considering naming Lee and Chey as presidential envoys.

Sources, however, said the schedules have not yet been confirmed.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said at a press conference last month that he expects Lee to visit several countries in Europe right before Chuseok, the fall harvest holiday that begins next week, to support South Korea's World Expo bid.

Heads of Hyundai Motor, LG and Lotte groups could also join the government's overseas World Expo bid campaign as presidential envoys, according to the sources.

South Korea is competing with Italy and Saudi Arabia, and the final winner is expected to be announced in November 2023. (Yonhap)