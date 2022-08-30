 Back To Top
Business

LIG donates W200m for flood relief

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Aug 30, 2022 - 14:01       Updated : Aug 30, 2022 - 14:01

Corporate logo of LIG Group. (LIG Group)
South Korean conglomerate LIG Group said Tuesday that it has delivered a 200 million won ($148,228) relief package to the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association to aid flood victims.

South Korea recently sustained heavy damages from torrential downpours in early August, leaving over 15,600 residential and retail properties flooded and 1,774 hectares of agricultural lands damaged. Twenty people were reported dead or missing, with over 7,850 people being displaced, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters.

Seven LIG subsidiaries participated in the fundraisers, garnering a total of 200 million won, which will be used to purchase daily necessities for the displaced and to support the reconstruction efforts of damaged properties.

"We would like to offer our deepest sympathies to those living in areas damaged by the sudden downpours,” said an LIG official.

“We hope that the sites of this tragic accident are quickly restored,” the official added.

Meanwhile, LIG has been bolstering its social contribution efforts, helping members of disadvantaged groups pay medical expenses and supporting South Korea‘s youth, disabled and low-income veterans.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)

