Mamamoo’s first subunit to release single ‘Better’

Mamamoo+, K-pop quartet Mamamoo’s first subunit, will release its first single, “Better” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday via online streaming sites. The duo consists of Solar and Moonbyul.

According to the duo’s label RBW, “Better” is a romantic song about the comfort of being with a loved one. It features the bandmates’ refreshing vocals. as well as rapper Big Naughty as a featured artist.

The subunit’s name is meant to denote that the members will continue their activities without limits, such as exploring new concepts and music, in addition to the existing group, Mamamoo.

Mamamoo debuted in 2014 with the single, “Mr. Ambiguous.” The girl group consists of members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa.

The act soon rose to stardom with the single, “Um Oh Ah Yeh” in the following year, topping music charts. Since then, it has released a string of hit songs, including, "Decalcomanie" (2016), "HIP" (2019) and "Dingga" (2020).

(yeeun@heraldcorp.com)