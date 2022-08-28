Kumho Tire to commercialize smart tire system

Officials from Kumho Tire and Van Korea pose for a picture after signing a business agreement on July 29 at Van Korea’s Yeoksam exhibition hall, located in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul. (Kumho Tire)
South Korean tiremaker Kumho Tire said Friday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with local auto retailer Van Korea on July 29 to accelerate the commercialization of its smart tire system.
As part of the business agreement, the tire company will supply its “Majesty X Solus“ tires for the retailer’s Hyundai Carnival lineup, while also providing tire monitoring and sensing technologies.
The tire company has been working with local communication firms to develop a smart tire system. The system includes a sensor placed within the tire to monitor the tire’s air pressure and temperature, while collecting data on the car’s acceleration and driving time. The data is then transmitted through a wireless communication device to alert the driver of any abnormalities. The system has concluded its test-run in Suncheon, South Jeolla Province, according to the tire maker.
Kumho Tire said the system was developed as part of the company’s efforts to follow the “smart mobility” trend in the auto industry while providing its customers with a safer and more comfortable driving experience.
“In this era of smart mobility, Kumho Tire is accelerating its research in smart tires. Kumho Tire’s use of IoT technology has made the collection of tire data, assessment of tire conditions, and the management of tire inventory possible,” said a Kumho Tire official.
The company “will continue to work with related institutions to provide customers with a safer and more comfortable mobility environment in the future,” the official added.
By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com
)