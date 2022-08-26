 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Assembly Speaker Kim congratulates S. Korean archbishop on coming cardinal ordination

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 26, 2022 - 16:15       Updated : Aug 26, 2022 - 16:15
A photo of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo provided by his office on Friday. (National Assembly)
A photo of National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo provided by his office on Friday. (National Assembly)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo sent a letter of congratulations Friday to South Korean Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung-sik, who is set to be ordained as a cardinal this weekend, calling for his role in raising global attention for peace on the Korean Peninsula, according to his office.

You, 70, has been serving as Prefect for the Congregation for Clergy overseeing matters regarding priests and deacons since June 2021, and was appointed as one of 20 new cardinals by Pope Francis in May.

He will be sworn in at a consistory at the Vatican on Saturday (local time) to become the fourth South Korean to receive the cardinal red hat.

"You's ordination is not only wonderful news for the South Korean Catholic community but also for the whole country," Kim wrote in the letter, saying the event is "more meaningful, as 2023 is the 60th anniversary of the establishment of ties between Seoul and the Vatican."

"I believe You will become a light to all the poor and neglected here and abroad, and hope he and the Holy Father will continue to show interest and play a role for peace on the Korean Peninsula," Kim said.

The parliament, meanwhile, has sent a delegation of lawmakers from the ruling and the main opposition parties to the Vatican to attend the ordination ceremony and Pope Francis' holy mass. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114