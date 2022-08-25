MBN to air first metaverse-based music survival show ‘Avatar Singer’

From left: TV host and personality Jang Sung-kyu, Root M&C’s chief operating officer Kim Yun-sung, singer Hwang Chi-yeul, musical actor Kim Ho-young, rapper DinDin, comedian Hwang Je-sung, comedian Park Mi-sun, singer Baek Ji-young, Lip J of female dance crew Prowdmon and chief producer Kim Don-woo pose for photos during a press conference for MBN‘s upcoming metaverse-based music survival show “Avatar Singer” held in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday. (MBN)

As the metaverse rise in prominence, South Korean cable channel MBN decided to launch the first-ever music survival program using metaverse technology.



“Avatar Singer” will feature 10 top-tier musicians that conceal their identities behind a digital character. The contestants, represented by their 3D avatars with supernatural powers, will compete to become the show‘s winner. Their performances will transcend the physical limitations of the stage for a uniquely immersive viewing experience.



Participants are Memory, Cloudy, Ian, Ran&Logi, Geumeundong, Steel, Day, Kimsoonsu, Lime and Namjafriend. TV personality Jang Sung-kyu is set to host the program.



The judge’s panel features comedian Park Mi-sun, singer Baek Ji-young, actor Choi Won-young, musical actor Kim Ho-young, singer Hwang Chi-yeul, comedian Hwang Je-sung, Lip J of female dance crew Prowdmon, rapper DinDin and TV personality and YouTuber Jonathan. An audience of 100 people will also contribute to selecting the winner.



In a press conference held at VA Studio in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, the survival show‘s production company, Root M&C’s chief executive officer Park Jung-hoon said, “We‘ll guide viewers through a whole new world by introducing the program with a virtual stage.”





Poster image of MBN’s upcoming metaverse-based music survival show “Avatar Singer” (MBN)