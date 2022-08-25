Allink offers new NFT experience to Samsung New Galaxy NFT holders

NFT solution for New Galaxy NFT holders (Allink)
Allink, an NFC tag-based information transfer solution company, has partnered up with Samsung Electrionics, the company said Thursday.
Allink provided a non-fungible token solution that enables mobile phones to transfer information to various terminals by tapping the phone on the NFC tag.
With this solution, New Galaxy NFT holders can have access to in-store benefits on their Thetadrop wallet by tapping on Allink’s tag at Samsung Digital Plaza, Shilla Duty-Free Shop, Eland Cruise, and Show Golf stores.
“By providing real-time NFT verification using NFC tag, value and utilization of NFT in web 3.0 era is expanding to in-store, beyond online and metaverse,” said Jang Woo-seok, CSO of Allink. “Even consumers who are unfamiliar with blockchain can easily use NFT and realize its value in their daily lives.”
Allink aims to continue enhancing its portfolio as a mobile solution provider for in-store services leveraging NFT and expanding its usage to global customers.
