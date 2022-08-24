Seoul, Beijing celebrate 30th year of diplomatic ties

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (on screen) delivers a congratulatory speech to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and China, during a Seoul-based business forum co-hosted by the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Korea International Trade Association, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Korea Trade and Investment Promotion Agency on Aug. 24, 2022. (Yonhap)