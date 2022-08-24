 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Motor invests in an automotive semiconductor startup

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:29       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 16:55
Officials from Bos Semiconductors pose for a photo at the Bos Semiconductor headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor)
Officials from Bos Semiconductors pose for a photo at the Bos Semiconductor headquarters in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province. (Hyundai Motor)
Hyundai Motor Group said on Tuesday it has decided to invest in Bos Semiconductors, an automotive semiconductor startup.

Bos Semiconductor is a fabless startup which specializes in manufacturing system semiconductors used in automotive software.

The startup aims to design high-performance semiconductors that consume low amounts of power. It also aims to manufacture central processing units and high-speed interfaces that are essential for automotive semiconductors.

Hyundai Motor’s investment in the startup was led by a second fund from Zero1ne, an open innovation platform established by Hyundai Motor to invest in startups related to future mobility technology, eco-friendly automobiles, artificial intelligence and connected cars.

With this investment, Hyundai Motor Group said it plans to develop cutting-edge automotive semiconductors and review semiconductor technologies by cooperating with various semiconductor companies.

“We expect Bos Semiconductor to be one of the important puzzle pieces in Hyundai Motor Group’s future semiconductor strategy. We will continue to cooperate with Bos Semiconductor in the future while investing and supporting other promising startups,” said Chi Young-cho, president and chief innovation officer at Hyundai Motor Group.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
