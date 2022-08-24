BTS concert for Busan Expo bid will host 100,000 attendees

BTS members pose for a picture during their appointment ceremony as honorary ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo at Hybe's headquarters in Seoul on July 19. (Yonhap)
K-pop sensation BTS is holding a concert in Busan on Oct. 15 in support of the city‘s bid to host the 2030 World Expo.
The event, titled “BTS in Busan,” will take place on Oct. 15 in Gijang-gun, Busan, as part of the septet’s activities as the honorary ambassadors of the international event, according to a statement released by the act’s label Big Hit Music on Wednesday. “Yet To Come” is the title of BTS’ latest single from the band’s album “Proof,” released in June.
The gig is expected to be attended by a total of 110,000 concert-goers. The main event will take place at a specially-staged venue with a 100,000 capacity in the Ilgwang area of Gijang-gun, a county in the north of the city. A real-time Live Play broadcast will also take place at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal in the south of the city.
The concert will be free of charge to help boost the promotional impact of BTS as expo ambassadors.
“The tickets will be free of charge and allocated through a lottery system. There will be two rounds of giveaways,” an official from Big Hit Music told The Korea Herald, adding that more information on tickets will be announced later.
Poster of “BTS in Busan” concert set to take place on Oct. 15 in Gijang-gun, Busan. (Big Hit Music)
According to the label, “BTS in Busan” will mark the start of BTS’ roles as the honorary ambassadors of the 2030 Busan World Expo since their appointment in July. The seven members are poised to participate in activities at home and abroad to help bring global attention to Busan and support the city in its bid to host the event.
During their appointment ceremony on July 19, BTS leader RM said, “We will do our best to make the bid successful. Starting with a concert in Busan set for October, we will work hard to support the bid and contribute to spreading South Korea’s beautiful culture around the world.”
BTS’ latest concert took place in Las Vegas in April as part of the act’s “Permission to Dance On Stage” series. The band has been on an official break from group activities since June when the bandmates announced a temporary hiatus to focus on solo work.
By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)