Business

LG Uplus rebrands K-pop platform to Idol Plus with foreign language support

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 24, 2022 - 10:30       Updated : Aug 24, 2022 - 10:30
A promotional image for Idol Plus, South Korean wireless carrier LG Uplus' K-pop content platform, provided by the company on Wednesday. (LG Uplus)
A promotional image for Idol Plus, South Korean wireless carrier LG Uplus' K-pop content platform, provided by the company on Wednesday. (LG Uplus)

LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's third-largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it has rebranded its K-pop content platform and has newly enabled official foreign language support for foreign users.

The company's U+ Idol Live platform has been renamed as Idol Plus and its menu and subtitles now officially support English, Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Indonesian, in addition to Korean.

LG Uplus said it has analyzed overseas customer usage during its beta web service period since November in selecting the newly supported foreign languages.

Aimed at teen and 20-something K-pop fans, the platform was launched in 2018 and offers real-time streaming of Korean pop concerts and other entertainment content.

It currently boasts a library of some 35,000 videos featuring leading K-pop acts, such as NCT Dream, ITZY, VIVIZ and Kep1er, and has a month active user base of some 2.06 million as of April 2021.

Choi Yoon-ho, vice president of media services at LG Uplus, said the company will offer international K-pop fans "opportunities to communicate with idols and provide a community where users can socialize and share their common interest in K-pop." (Yonhap)

