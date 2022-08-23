KRX, Busan to launch professional ping pong team

KRX Chief Executive Sohn Byung-doo (left) and Olympic gold medalist and KRX table tennis team head coach Yoo Nam-kyu pose for a photo at the sports team launch ceremony held in Seoul on Friday. (KRX)
The Korea Exchange said Tuesday it signed an agreement with the city on Friday to launch a Busan-based professional table tennis team by next month.
The envisioned team will take part in the Korea Table Tennis League in the upcoming regular season, which begins in late January.
The KRX, South Korea’s bourse operator, said it will help find new talent, foster professionals and contribute to the local community as it runs the Busan-based team.
“We will support outstanding players to perform well on the global stage, and build a system to foster excellent players from elementary, middle and high school to professional teams,” KRX Chief Executive Sohn Byung-doo said.
Busan Mayor Park Hyung-joon said the KRX professional pingpong team will play a big role in successful hosting the 2024 World Table Tennis Championships in Busan.
Former world champion and Olympic gold medalist Yoo Nam-kyu will serve as the team’s head coach.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
