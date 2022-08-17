 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Sports

Jeonbuk's Gustavo voted K League's top player for July

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2022 - 10:25       Updated : Aug 17, 2022 - 10:25
This photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Wednesday, shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Gustavo, the K League Player of the Month for July. (K League)
This photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Wednesday, shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Gustavo, the K League Player of the Month for July. (K League)

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Brazilian forward Gustavo was announced South Korean football's best player for July on Wednesday, becoming the third foreign player to capture the monthly award this season.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Gustavo beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award for July.

Gustavo had four goals and an assist in five matches last month, helping Jeonbuk to an undefeated record with four wins and a draw.

This is Gustavo's second Player of the Month honor after August 2021.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner. And Gustavo led the way in all three categories.

Before Gustavo, Stefan Mugosa, the former Incheon United striker from Montenegro, was voted the top player for both March and April, and Daegu FC's Brazilian forward Cesinha received the award for May. Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo became the first South Korean winner for June. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114