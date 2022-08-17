Jeonbuk's Gustavo voted K League's top player for July

This photo provided by the Korea Professional Football League (K League) on Wednesday, shows Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors forward Gustavo, the K League Player of the Month for July. (K League)

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Brazilian forward Gustavo was announced South Korean football's best player for July on Wednesday, becoming the third foreign player to capture the monthly award this season.

The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said Gustavo beat out three candidates for the Player of the Month award for July.

Gustavo had four goals and an assist in five matches last month, helping Jeonbuk to an undefeated record with four wins and a draw.

This is Gustavo's second Player of the Month honor after August 2021.

The winner was chosen based on votes by the K League's technical study group (60 percent), fans (25 percent) and players of "FIFA Online 4" (15 percent) by Electronic Arts (EA) Sports, the league's official video game partner. And Gustavo led the way in all three categories.

Before Gustavo, Stefan Mugosa, the former Incheon United striker from Montenegro, was voted the top player for both March and April, and Daegu FC's Brazilian forward Cesinha received the award for May. Suwon FC midfielder Lee Seung-woo became the first South Korean winner for June. (Yonhap)