 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Nuclear cooperation between N. Korea, Iran concerning: State Dept.

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 17, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Aug 17, 2022 - 09:30
Department of State Press Secretary Ned Price is seen answering questions in a daily press briefing in Washington on Tuesday in this image captured from the department's website. (US Department of State)
Department of State Press Secretary Ned Price is seen answering questions in a daily press briefing in Washington on Tuesday in this image captured from the department's website. (US Department of State)

Any nuclear cooperation between North Korea and Iran is concerning, a state department spokesperson said Tuesday, calling the two countries the "most acute proliferation threats."

State Department Press Secretary Ned Price also noted the countries have a history of violating international norms.

"We have released information on this. Some of this information has been reportedly publicly as well," the spokesperson said when asked about possible nuclear cooperation between Pyongyang and Tehran.

North Korea has long been suspected of exporting its weapons of mass destruction and related technologies, including those of nuclear weapons program, to countries such as Iran.

Price said it was concerning to see any nuclear cooperation between "two of the most acute proliferation threats the world faces -- the DPRK, a regime that has, of course, already a nuclear weapons program and Iran, a regime that has advanced its nuclear program in a way that is of concern to us."

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"So any cooperation between countries that have consistently and unapologetically flouted multiple UN Security Council resolutions, the international norms, who have engaged in malign and malicious behavior both in their respective regions and around the world, that is, of course, a concern to us," he added. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114