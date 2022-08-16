Lotte chairman highest paid among chaebol leaders in H1

Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin attends the 29th South Korea-Japan Business Council meeting in Seoul on July 4, 2022. (Yonhap)



Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin was the highest paid among leaders of top conglomerates during the first half of the year, data showed Tuesday.



Shin topped the list by receiving 10.28 billion won ($7.84 million) from six Lotte affiliates during the January-June period, up more than 2 billion won from a year ago, securities filings showed.



He was followed by LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo with 7.1 billion won, including 4.85 billion won in incentives. Hanwha Chairman Kim Seung-yeon earned more than 5.4 billion won while LX Group Chairman Koo Bon-joon made around 5.49 billion won.



SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won earned 1.75 billion won during the six-month period, while LS Group Chairman Koo Ja-yeol received 4.26 billion won. Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Eui-sun earned 3.25 billion won.



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong has received no salary since March 2017.



Among business leaders not belonging to owner families, top executives at SK hynix Inc., the world's second largest memory chip maker, were among the highest paid.



Park Sung-wook, vice chairman of SK hynix, received 9.6 billion won, in large part by exercising stock options. Park Jung-ho, vice chairman of SK Telecom and chief executive and vice chairman of both SK hynix and SK Square, earned more than 8.75 billion won.



At Samsung Electronics, former CEO Kim Ki-nam, chairman of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology, earned the most with 3.26 billion won. Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee made 2.07 billion won. (Yonhap)



