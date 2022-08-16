[Temple to Table] Giving your body wholesome energy: Bamboo shoots

Assorted jangajji packed into bamboo shoots (Cultural Corps of Korean Buddhism)

When the Ven. Jeong Kwan served Master Hyanggok at the temple Myogwaneumsa in Gijang, northern Busan, he loved to have bamboo shoot kalguksu, a noodle soup.



In the surrounding South Gyeongsang Province, bamboo is not as common as in the North and South Jeolla provinces, making bamboo shoots a rare commodity. The Ven. Jeong Kwan shares her fond memories, saying, “Master Hyanggok had a strong build and enjoyed eating. He even taught me how to cook bamboo shoots.”



Eaten at the beginning of summer, bamboo shoots slow down the aging process, prevent constipation and hypertension and assist in detoxifying the body.



Ingredients



- 1 whole bamboo shoot, cooked 20 minutes



- 5 pieces each of assorted jangajji



- green plum



- red plum dyed with purple perilla leaves



- Hijikia fusiforme



- common betony



- Jerusalem artichokes



- tree of heaven leaves



- glasswort



Directions



1. Cut well‒cooked bamboo shoot in half lengthwise.



2. Fill each compartment with assorted jangajji, or pickled vegetables, to create good color combinations.



3. Cut into bite-size pieces and serve.





