Travel ban again between Gayang and Dongjak Bridge

Restricted roads along the northern riverside of Seoul due to heavy rain, Wednesday morning. (Yonhap)
The section of the Olympic-daero between Gayang Bridge and Dongjak Bridge has been closed off from Thursday 3 p.m. due to heavy rain.
The outflow of the Paldang Dam increased due to torrential rains in Seoul and the upper regions of the Han River, and the water level of the Han River rose, said the official from the Seoul city government and requested nearby vehicles to make a detour.
The same section was also closed off once on Tuesday night.
By Lee Jung-Youn (jy@heraldcorp.com
)