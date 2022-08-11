 Back To Top
Business

SK Innovation CEO asks Poland’s support for Korea’s World Expo bid

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 11, 2022 - 15:18       Updated : Aug 11, 2022 - 16:25
SK Innovation Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Jun (left) and Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda pose for a photo in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Jun (left) and Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Waldemar Buda pose for a photo in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday. (SK Innovation)
SK Innovation Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Jun visited Poland to ask the Polish government for its support of South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the company said Thursday.

Kim met with Waldemar Buda, the Polish minister of economic development and technology in Warsaw on Tuesday.

SK IE Technology’s President Rho Jae-sok and Polish government officials were also present at the meeting.

“The Busan Expo will be a platform upon which we can solve various challenges facing the world, including the climate crisis,” Kim was quoted as saying by the company.

“Poland and SK Group have the same goal for improving the environment and leading the green energy business to success,” Kim said. The 2030 World Expo will facilitate such goals, and the Expo will be a good opportunity for Poland and SK, he added.

Afterwards, Kim visited the SKIET lithium-ion battery separator production plant in the southern Polish province of Silesia to inspect the production site and encourage employees.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
