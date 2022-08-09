First couch to visit after Cheong Wa Dae's opening sparks controversy

Screenshot of a promotion video on YouTube featuring a major furniture brand’s sofa on Cheong Wa Dae grounds
A furniture promotion video showing a sofa placed at multiple locations within Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential office compound, is facing public criticism after its release on Friday.
Entertainment and media firm iHQ’s OTT service platform Babayo, uploaded an eight-minute video to its YouTube channel titled “Everywhere Ep. 1: Cheong Wa Dae.”
The video looks at peoples‘ reactions by randomly setting up a large white sofa outside Shinsegae Casa, one of Korea’s largest furniture makers.
In the video, people are seen asking staff if a former president had sat on the sofa, while some are seen wondering if they are allowed to sit down. Later on, those relaxing on the sofa briefly commented that it is an unexpected pleasure to be able to comfortably take a rest in the middle of Cheong Wa Dae‘s main garden.
However, the current guidelines announced by the Cultural Heritage Administration’s Cheong Wa Dae operations team state that all space within the compound can be rented out for filming “only for non-commercial purposes.”
According to the iHQ‘s announcement on Monday evening, the company had “verbally informed the CHA that some furniture may be used as props, which agreed upon in cooperation with the furniture brand.” The company, however, also admitted that they had not written down a formal request for permission from the CHA.
The CHA asked that iHQ take down the video on Monday and received a reply that the company would comply after discussing the request with Shinsegae Casa.
“We have a file that the iHQ have sent, and after viewing the video, we concluded that the company had committed a ‘deliberate omission,’” a CHA official told The Korea Herald Tuesday. “To avoid similar incidents from recurring, we will strengthen our approval policies, such as previewing rough-cut edits of video clips taken at Cheong Wa Dae from now on.” the official added.
Meanwhile, some comments from the public speculate that this incident was deliberate by Cheong Wa Dae management and reflected a blurred stance on commercial activity that will be part of Chang Wa Dae’s future.
“I think this process and the backlash could have been a noise marketing strategy by the firm,” an office worker at a lighting design company told The Korea Herald upon viewing the video. “But the hits show that it didn‘t have that much impact after all.”
The video has garnered some 1,910 views as of Tuesday morning.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
)