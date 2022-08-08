[Photo News] Seoul floods: Scenes of chaos on Monday night

Heavy downpours battered Seoul on Monday, flooding homes and roads and causing traffic chaos in parts of the city, including Gangnam.



No casualties were reported as of midnight.



Here are some photos from the mayhem.



Major roads in Daechidong in southern Seoul are completely submerged. (Yonhap)





Rainwater pours into the Isu subway station in southern Seoul on Monday night. (Yonhap)





Cars are seen half-submerged in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex in Daechidong, Seoul, on Monday night. (Yonhap)

