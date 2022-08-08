Listen to classical concerts all summer long

Korean Symphony Orchestra (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)

A number of classical music festivals are set to take place through the month of August in Seoul.



Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Korea-China diplomatic relations, the Culture Ministry is holding a special concert, bringing together renowned classical musicians from Korea and China, at the Lotte Concert Hall on Aug. 24.



Led by conductor Chung Chi-yong, the Korean Symphony Orchestra will open the stage with Dvorak’s Carnival Overture, Op. 92. Joined by Chinese violinist Ning Feng and cellist Jian Wang, the program includes Barber’s Violin Concerto Op. 14, and Tchaikovsky’s Variations on a Rococo Theme, Op. 33.



Tickets can be reserved via the Lotte Concert Hall’s website. Admission is free. Up to two tickets can be reserved per person.





A compilation of poster images shows, from left, “Classic Revolution,” “Summer Music Festival” and “Hic et Nunc” (Lotte Concert Hall, Seoul Arts Center, Sejong Soloists)