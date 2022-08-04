Korea, US speakers reaffirm strength of alliance, will to denuclearize NK

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks with South Korea's National Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during a joint press conference on Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korea National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday reaffirmed the two countries’ alliance South South Korea National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday reaffirmed the two countries’ alliance and shared will to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Pelosi, the first US House speaker to visit Korea in 20 years, arrived in Seoul late Wednesday after a stop in Taiwan.



President Yoon Suk-yeol, meanwhile, will not be meeting with Pelosi, a move interpreted by some as hoping to avoid provoking China.



Following their meeting, Kim and Pelosi issued a joint press statement summarizing their talk that began around noon and lasted for about an hour. Neither mentioned China or Taiwan.



After the meeting, Kim said that Pelosi’s visit, followed by US President Joe Biden’s visit in May, would “go down as a symbolic and significant milestone in South Korea-US relations.”



Kim said the scope of the bilateral alliance has expanded over the years.



“Today we had an earnest discussion about the role of the parliaments in strengthening the South Korea-US relationship in the realms of security, economy and technology,” he said.



He added that during Thursday’s talk the two have agreed “to support South Korea and US governments’ efforts for denuclearization and stability” through a “powerful and expansive strategy to deter the escalating levels of threats of North Korea.”



“When we come and travel as a delegation our three known pillars are security, economy and governance. In all three of those areas, the US-South Korea relationship is very strong, and we learn from each other,” Pelosi said.



“The US-Republic of Korea relationship is special to us,” she said, calling the bilateral ties “a relationship that began from urgency and security many years ago has become the warmest of friendships.”



She went on, “Over time I’ve been here before, met with members of the parliament in the past. We want to strengthen that interparliamentary role as we work together as countries.”



Before closing her five-minute statement, Pelosi touched on the House resolution on the Japanese colonial era sexual slavery known as “comfort women.”



“In our previous visit, pre-COVID, 2015, we were able to take pride in passing the (resolution) relating to the ‘comfort women.’ It had some friends, and it had shall we say some doubters, but we were not in doubt about that,” she said. “I do want to say it is a matter of special pride to us.”



As for Yoon, he was scheduled to hold a telephone conversation with Pelosi later in the day. The presidential office said the decision to hold a phone conversation, instead of a meeting, was made “in consideration of overall national interests,” hinting that the decision was made not to provoke China.



Yoon’s chief spokesman Choi Young-bum said, “I received a lot of phone calls from reporters whether the decision was made because of China. The decision was made in view of the total interest of the country.”



Without explaining it further, he added, “It’s up to the media to interpret it.”



There is no change in the fact that the Korea-US alliance is the top priority, he added.



The president‘s office said the previous day that Yoon has no plans to meet with Speaker Pelosi, citing that he is on summer vacation.



Yoon meeting with Pelosi would likely have prompted backlash from China, which has responded to Pelosi‘s visit to Taiwan by raising tensions.



‘What we need is principle’



Pelosi’s visit follows on the heels of her trip to Taiwan, which created greater instability between the US and China, sparking an escalation of military activities in the Taiwan Strait. The higher the US-China tension over the Taiwan issue, the greater the burden that Korea’s position should be clarified.



Experts say it is essential to clearly set Korea‘s diplomatic stance amid tensions in Northeast Asia, which is hard to predict.



Kim Hyun-wook, professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, said, “We need first to define what our vital interest is and what strategies and purposes we should move forward amid the security situation and threats.”



“After that, we can come up with a specific policy action about how far we will go and how far we will not go,” he said. This should include a scenario about whether the Korean military should be dispatched if there is an armed conflict and war between the US and China in the Taiwan Strait.



Park Won-gon, a professor in the department of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University, also said a set of principles are needed in the big picture because the conflict between the US and China will not end soon but may last as long as 100 years.



Instead of making plans on a case-by-case basis, Korea should set the principle -- whether it is a liberal international order or a rule-based international order -- that fits its national identity, he said.



“And we should show China our direction that we are going in this direction,” Park said. “This may spark protest from China, but if we continue to do it with a certain level of principle, China can accept it to a certain extent that Korea is going in that direction.”



In the past, we could maximize our profits by not paying for “strategic ambiguity,” but now that is no longer the case, the professor said. Korea should figure out the cost and persuade China with principle to make it less expensive, he added. “There, we sometimes have to be prepared to pay for it.”



(arin@heraldcorp.com)



(shinjh@heraldcorp.com)