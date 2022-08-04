Korean NFT to hold networking event ‘HY NET SEOUL’

NFT networking event ‘HY NET SEOUL’ organized by Korean NFT will be taking place on Saturday. (Korean NFT)
Non-fungible token solution company Korean NFT will hold a networking event titled ‘HY NET SEOUL’ on Saturday, the company said on Thursday.
The event will bring blockchain leaders, influencers, artists, collectors, and community members in Seoul together, it added.
“We are going to create an NFT market ecosystem by supporting the domestic and foreign projects of Korean artists, planning new businesses and developing talent,“ said Korean NFT’s CEO Han Dong-lee.
”As the growth potential of the NFT market has been confirmed, we will further support Korean artists to be active on an international-scale.”
By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com
)