Business

[Photo News] It's going down

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Aug 3, 2022 - 16:12       Updated : Aug 3, 2022 - 16:49
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
A signboard at a gas station in Seoul shows decreased gasoline and diesel prices on Wednesday. The nationwide barometer fell on Tuesday to 1,881.75 won ($1.44) and 1,969.64 won per liter, respectively, according to data provided on the Korea National Oil Corporation‘s Oil Price Information Network. South Korea saw a 12.2 percent and 9.1 percent decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, respectively, from its peak price of 2,144.90 won and 2,167.66 won in late June.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
