Business

Samsung Biologics succeeds in producing mRNA drug substance

By Lee Yoon-Seo
Published : Aug 2, 2022 - 17:45       Updated : Aug 2, 2022 - 17:59
Samsung Biologics’ Plant 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Samsung Biologics’ Plant 3 (Samsung Biologics)
Contract manufacturing giant Samsung Biologics said Tuesday it has successfully completed the first commercial-scale engineering run of the drug substance for COVID-19 messenger RNA vaccines.

With the latest completion, the company added that now it is equipped to provide end-to-end mRNA production for clients.

In November last year, the company signed a contract manufacturing organization partnership deal with US biotech firm GreenLights Biosciences. After months of technology transfer, the two firms completed manufacturing facilities at Samsung Biologics’ Songdo headquarters in May.

An engineering run is a process validation stage conducted just before full-scale commercial production. Completing the process means the company is equipped with a Current Good Manufacturing Practice production capacity for the drug substance.

The second engineering run is expected to be carried out later within the month by maximizing the production process based on the first run.

Samsung Biologics is expected to seek more deals with global pharmaceutical companies. The firm reportedly discussed potential partnership deals during the mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit held in Boston last month.

“Samsung Biologics will now be able to provide one-stop, end-to-end services not only in the field of antibody drugs, but also in the field of mRNA vaccines. We will make efforts to supply mRNA vaccines more quickly by advancing services and production capacity,” said John Rim, CEO of Samsung Biologics.

By Lee Yoon-Seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
