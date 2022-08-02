Move over stockbrokers: ‘Ant’ investors new stars of TV shows

Poster for "Stock Struck" (Tving)

The global entertainment industry’s obsession with revealing the finance industry’s deepest and darkest secrets on screen is nothing new. But in South Korea, the protagonists are no longer power-hungry brokers in suits – it’s everyday retail investors.



JTBC’s “Cleaning Up,” a 16-episode remake of the British drama of the same name which aired from June 4 to July 24, is at the forefront of the change. It tells the story of how cleaners at a local brokerage overhear classified information and resort to insider trading.



Starring veteran actor Yum Jung-ah, the series received mixed reviews, but succeeded in resonating with “gaemi-deul,” which translates to “ants” -- a derogatory term for local retail investors coined by the media and the financial industry.



“It’s catharsis for the female cleaners, who are often invisible and ignored in the workplace, using this treatment to their advantage,” Lee Soo-ji, a 31-year-old retail investor told The Korea Herald.



“Yes, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’-type stories are still interesting, but under the current climate, it’s not relatable,” she added.



Lee is part of some 10 million retail investors in Korea, currently struggling under the burden of the bearish Kospi market, coupled with heavier debt repayment due to the central bank’s aggressive rate hikes in recent months. Retail investors were the main force that drove the Kospi above the 3,000-mark for the first time in its 40-year history in January 2021. Failing to keep up its bullish momentum, the nation’s benchmark index fell some 18 percent from 2,988.32 in the beginning of the year to close at 2,439.62 on Tuesday.



Current market conditions have lured struggling retail investors to appear on screen, onlookers say.



“For Koreans in their 20s and 30s, stock investment has become a part of their daily routine, making the content focused on retail investors more relatable now,” culture critic and former lawmaker Kim Seong-soo said in a phone interview.



