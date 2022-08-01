 Back To Top
National

Yoon calls off travel plans, stays at home during vacation

By Yonhap
Published : Aug 1, 2022 - 11:33       Updated : Aug 1, 2022 - 11:33
President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic at the government complex in Seoul last Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol has decided not to travel to provincial regions for this week's vacation and will instead remain in Seoul to mull how to navigate through the current political turmoil, officials at the ruling party and the presidential office said Monday.

The decision came as Yoon's approval ratings have been unusually low -- below 30 percent in some surveys -- for a president less than three months in office, as the economic situation worsens and leadership turmoil deepens at the ruling People Power Party.

Yoon is taking five days off starting Monday for vacation.

"I understand that President Yoon and first lady have decided not to go down to the provinces during this vacation," said an official at the presidential office.

Another official said, "Under the current situation, vacation is not vacation."

While staying at home, Yoon is expected to listen to opinions from people from various circles, according to the officials.

Yoon's approval rating sank below 30 percent in the wake of the embarrassing disclosure of a controversial text conversation with the ruling party floor leader.

Last week, PPP floor leader Kweon Seong-dong apologized after a text conversation he had with Yoon was caught on camera, in which Yoon was seen backbiting about suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok.

"President Yoon thinks that the confusion of the party should be resolved quickly," another presidential official said, adding Yoon's top priority is how to soothe public sentiment. (Yonhap)

