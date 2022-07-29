Kim Sun-wook to lead SPO in Gwanghwamun Square concert marking Liberaiton Day

Poster for the SPO’s concert marking Liberation Day, scheduled to be held on the evening of Aug. 14. (SPO)
Marking the 77th anniversary of Korea’s Liberation Day on Aug. 15., Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a special concert at Gwanghwamun Square on Aug. 14.
Pianist and conductor Kim Sun-wook lead the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra in the concert hosted by the Seoul City. The World Vision Korea Children’s Choir and Forte di Quattro will join the orchestra onstage for the concert that starts at 7:30 p.m.
The program consists of works by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Dvorak, as well as popular tunes such as Ennio Morricone’s “Nella Fantasia” and Rolf Lovland’s “You Raise me Up.”
The concert will also be celebrating a new chapter of Gwanghwamun Square, after its reopening on Aug. 6 as an expanded park with green space.
Some 450 seats will be available through lottery and those who wish to attend can apply for up to two tickets per person at the SPO’s website starting Wednesday, according to an SPO official.
The concert will be livestreamed via the SPO and Seoul City’s YouTube channels.
By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com
