 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

Hyundai Motor names new CEO for US operations

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 11:23       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 11:23
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows Randy Parker, who will serve as CEO of Hyundai Motor America starting next Monday. (Hyundai Motor)
This file photo provided by Hyundai Motor shows Randy Parker, who will serve as CEO of Hyundai Motor America starting next Monday. (Hyundai Motor)

Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker, said Friday it has named a new chief executive for its US operations amid the prolonged chip shortage.

Hyundai has promoted Randy Parker to be CEO of Hyundai Motor America effective Aug. 1. He will be in charge of Hyundai's commercial automotive operations in the US market, the company said in a statement.

Parker will report to Jose Munoz, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor America, it said.

"Randy is the perfect person to continue Hyundai's recent successes in sales, market share and growth in the US," Munoz said.

In May 2019, Parker was named vice president of national sales at Hyundai Motor America and was promoted to senior vice president in February 2021.

During his tenure, Hyundai became one of the fastest growing mainstream brands in the world's most important automobile market, achieving record retail sales in 2021. Hyundai's US sales jumped 19 percent to 738,081 vehicles in 2021 from 622,269 units a year earlier.

From January to June, however, its US sales fell 16 percent to 343,867 autos from 407,135 during the same period of last year due to the prolonged pandemic and chip shortages. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114