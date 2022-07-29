 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

Two Korean films invited to Toronto film fest

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 10:12       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 10:12
A poster of the Korean film
A poster of the Korean film "Hunt" by Megabox Plus M (Megabox Plus M)

Two directorial debut films of South Korean star actors Lee Jung-jae and Jung Woo-sung have been invited to this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the films' distributors here said Friday.

According to Megabox Plus M, the espionage film "Hunt," written and directed by "Squid Game" star Lee, will be presented at the Gala Presentations section at the 47th TIFF slated for Sept. 8-18.

Starring Lee and Jung, "Hunt" is a story about two rival intelligence agents in South Korea in the 1980s, who separately chase after a North Korean spy leaking top secret information that could jeopardize national security.

"Hunt" premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival in May and will hit Korean screens on Aug. 10.

Jung's debut "A Man of Reason" will have a world premier in the Special Presentations category at this year's Toronto fest, Acemaker Movieworks said.

It revolves around a man who dreams of leading a normal life after being released from prison.

At TIFF's Special Presentations section, three more Korean films -- "Decision to Leave" by Park Chan-wook, "Broker" by Hirokazu Kore-eda and "Walk Up" by Hong Sang-soo -- will be also screened. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114