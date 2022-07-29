 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Exports of passenger cars rise 2.5% in H1

By Yonhap
Published : Jul 29, 2022 - 10:07       Updated : Jul 29, 2022 - 10:07
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

Exports of South Korean-made passenger cars expanded 2.5 percent in the first half of the year, thanks mainly to brisk overseas demand for green cars, data showed Friday.

Local carmakers shipped passenger cars worth a combined $22.3 billion during the January-June period, up from $21.7 billion a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Korea Customs Service (KCS).

The number of exported units, however, decreased 2.7 percent on-year to 1.07 million.

South Korea's imports of passenger cars also sank 6.8 percent on-year to $6.5 billion in the six-month period.

Exports of passenger cars to the United States rose 5.6 percent in the first half, and those to Australia and Britain jumped 29.8 percent and 23.7 percent, respectively.

Overseas shipments of eco-friendly cars spiked 42.3 percent on-year to an all-time high of $7.28 billion.

The average per-unit export price gained 5.4 percent on-year to $20,890 in the first half, with the median import price edging down 0.9 percent to $43,875.

In the second quarter of the year, South Korea's exports of passenger cars went up 5.8 percent on-year to $11.4 billion, with imports sinking 15 percent to $3.4 billion, according to the data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114