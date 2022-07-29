N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media

This file photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on June 4, shows workers sterilizing the inside of a train in Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency)

North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fell to a low single-digit figure, according to its state media Friday.

The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at 3, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 217 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)